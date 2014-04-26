Microsoft Security Advisory 2963983
Vulnerability in Internet Explorer Could Allow Remote Code Execution
Published: April 26, 2014 | Updated: May 1, 2014
Version: 2.0
General Information
Executive Summary
Microsoft has completed the investigation into a public report of this vulnerability. We have issued MS14-021 to address this issue. For more information about this issue, including download links for an available security update, please review MS14-021. The vulnerability addressed is the Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability - CVE-2014-1776.
Microsoft thanks the following for working with us to help protect customers:
- FireEye, Inc. for working with us on the Internet Explorer Memory Corruption Vulnerability (CVE-2014-1776)
Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP)
To improve security protections for customers, Microsoft provides vulnerability information to major security software providers in advance of each monthly security update release. Security software providers can then use this vulnerability information to provide updated protections to customers via their security software or devices, such as antivirus, network-based intrusion detection systems, or host-based intrusion prevention systems. To determine whether active protections are available from security software providers, please visit the active protections websites provided by program partners, listed in Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) Partners.
Disclaimer
Revisions
- V1.0 (April 26, 2014): Advisory published.
- V1.1 (April 29, 2014): Updated advisory to clarify workarounds to help prevent exploitation of the vulnerability described in this advisory.
- V2.0 (May 1, 2014): Advisory updated to reflect publication of security bulletin.